River transport, a new service associated with the Navigo card
For Valérie Pécresse: "The Seine is now an axis abandoned by public transport. In 2013, I had already taken a position in favour of the operation of new offers of regular river shuttle services on the Seine. I can therefore only salute Batobus' initiative for the implementation of its annual pass."
This initiative is intended to ensure a preferential rate of €40 per year for travellers with the Navigo card (Navigo Annual and Imagine R passes) to use the Batobus river shuttles at will. With a fleet of eight boats, Batobus serves 9 stations located near the main districts and monuments of Paris.
Reflections on the revival of passenger transport on the Seine and all navigable waterways
In parallel with this initiative, and in order to feed the reflection on the revival of transport on the Seine and all navigable waterways, Île-de-France Mobilités is launching a study of river passenger transport.
This study will focus on examining the experiences carried out abroad, the lessons learned from the Voguéo experiment carried out from 2008 to 2011, the needs of "bank smugglers", i.e. short links to go from one side of the river to another, but also the needs outside Paris. It will also aim to explore the possibilities offered for the various innovations in the field to offer new types of transport, such as the "Sea Bubble" solution (electric boat directly inspired by the Hydroptère).
The objective is twofold: to best meet the needs of passengers by presenting viable solutions in the long term.