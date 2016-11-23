The 2016 winners of the Mobility Trophies

Phenix: Winner in the Merchandise category

The company Phenix was rewarded for the creation of short circuits for the recycling of unsold products. Phénix organises optimised rounds between the different supermarkets to collect unsold goods and redistribute them to nearby charities. The rounds are carried out with clean or low-polluting vehicles. The project thus makes it possible to combine the rationalisation of the transport of goods and the fight against food waste.