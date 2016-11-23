The 2016 winners of the Mobility Trophies
Noveos: Winner in the Walking and Public Space category. "Pedestrian signage on the Noveos business park (Le Plessis-Robinson)".
The Noveos business park was rewarded for the installation of pedestrian signage, to indicate walking times to public transport, local services and various businesses. This action aims to promote walking in an initially very road environment.
FlexCité: Winner of the Public Transport category Winner. SMS to inform users of the PAM network.
FlexCité, a subsidiary of RATP Dev, provides on-demand transport for people with reduced mobility. Its information system by sending SMS was rewarded: it warns the user the day before and then a few minutes before the arrival of his vehicle. This solution facilitates and improves the user's comfort of use of the service.
PNR du Gâtinais: Winner ex aequo in the category Individual motorized modes, road safety. A hitchhiking network organised in the Gâtinais PNR.
The French Gâtinais Regional Natural Park is setting up, on its territory, an organised and secure hitchhiking network on the "Rezo Pouce model" with a network of users and stops identified by signs that allow passengers and drivers who are members of the network to recognise each other.
Pouce d'Yvelines: Joint winner in the Individual motorized modes, road safety category. A hitchhiking network organized in the Yvelines.
The "Pouce d'Yvelines" association is setting up, in a rural area of the department, an organised and secure hitchhiking network on the "Rezo Pouce model" with a network of users and stops identified by signs that allow passengers and drivers who are members of the network to recognise each other.
Phenix: Winner in the Merchandise category
The company Phenix was rewarded for the creation of short circuits for the recycling of unsold products. Phénix organises optimised rounds between the different supermarkets to collect unsold goods and redistribute them to nearby charities. The rounds are carried out with clean or low-polluting vehicles. The project thus makes it possible to combine the rationalisation of the transport of goods and the fight against food waste.
City of Sceaux: Winner in the Bicycle category
The city of Sceaux has been rewarded for having generalized the right of way at red lights for cyclists, a first in France. This measure improves cyclists' safety, comfort and travel time and encourages the use of bicycles for short-distance urban travel.
Val de Marne: Winner in the Walking, Public Space, Accessibility category
The Val de Marne department was rewarded for its overall programme to make all bus stops on its territory accessible, regardless of the road managers concerned. An approach that improves the comfort and accessibility of public transport for the inhabitants of the department.