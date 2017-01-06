T Zen 4 and 5 Bus projects declared to be of Public Utility

Steps prior to the declaration of public utility

The public inquiries for the T Zen 4 and T Zen 5 projects took place from 30 May to 4 July and from 30 May to 30 June 2016 respectively. During this period, eighteen sessions were organised by the T Zen 4 commission of inquiry to meet the citizens of the six municipalities on the route. Twelve sessions were organised by the T Zen 5 commission of inquiry in the four municipalities concerned.

At the end of the two surveys, the projects obtained a favourable opinion from the committees of inquiry. At the Council meeting of 5 October 2016, Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) confirmed the general interest of the two projects.