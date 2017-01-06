T Zen 4 and 5 Bus projects declared to be of Public Utility
Steps prior to the declaration of public utility
The public inquiries for the T Zen 4 and T Zen 5 projects took place from 30 May to 4 July and from 30 May to 30 June 2016 respectively. During this period, eighteen sessions were organised by the T Zen 4 commission of inquiry to meet the citizens of the six municipalities on the route. Twelve sessions were organised by the T Zen 5 commission of inquiry in the four municipalities concerned.
At the end of the two surveys, the projects obtained a favourable opinion from the committees of inquiry. At the Council meeting of 5 October 2016, Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) confirmed the general interest of the two projects.
The next steps: studies to prepare the work
In-depth studies known as "preliminary project" and "project" will be undertaken in consultation with all the stakeholders concerned. They will make it possible to refine the cost, the implementation schedule and the technical characteristics of the projects and will also integrate the recommendations and reservations made by the commissions of inquiry.
The T Zen 4 AND T Zen 5 buses for easier and more comfortable travel
The T Zen bus is an innovative mode of transport that combines the performance and quality of service of the tramway with the flexibility of the bus: frequency, regularity, priority at traffic lights, accessible and clearly identifiable stations, well integrated into the urban landscape.
The T Zen 4 bus will run on a dedicated 14 km lane between "La Treille" in Viry-Châtillon and the Corbeil-Essonnes train-RER station with 30 stations. It will serve six municipalities: Viry-Châtillon, Grigny, Ris-Orangis, Courcouronnes, Évry and Corbeil-Essonnes.
The T Zen 5 bus will run on a dedicated 9 km lane between the Bibliothèque François Mitterrand sector in Paris 13th arrondissement and the Choisy-le-Roi transfer hub. It will serve 19 stations spread over four municipalities: Paris (13th), Ivry-sur-Seine, Vitry-sur-Seine and Choisy-le-Roi.