[Work is progressing] Extension of the RER E to the west

The project at a glance

The project to extend the RER E to the west includes 14 stations, including an entirely new section between Saint-Lazare and Nanterre – La Folie (with the construction of 3 new stations) and then the resumption of the tracks of the Transilien line J between Nanterre and Mantes-La-Jolie, which will be thoroughly modernised for the occasion. Three departments are concerned: Paris, Hauts-de-Seine and Yvelines.

The project is led by Île-de-France Mobilités, which has entrusted the project management to SNCF Mobilités for the operation of transport services and SNCF Réseau for the transport infrastructure of the national rail network.

Funding is provided by 8 partners: the State, Île-de-France Mobilités, the Île-de-France Region, the Hauts-de-Seine and Yvelines departments, Paris, the Société du Grand Paris and the SNCF for an amount of €3.80 billion for the infrastructure, and €1.8 billion for the rolling stock. The operation of the future line will be 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.

55 km of new tracks are planned (47 of which have been renovated and redeveloped). The extension of the RER E will allow a 40-minute journey between Saint-Lazare and Mantes-la-Jolie. Nearly 620,000 daily passengers are expected at the start of service.