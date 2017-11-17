The experimentation of autonomous shuttles in Île-de-France continues in Vincennes

A very encouraging first assessment at La Défense

At the beginning of the year, autonomous shuttles travelled across the Charles-de-Gaulle bridge between the Gare d'Austerlitz and the Gare de Lyon. The result: more than 30,000 passengers attracted by this new technology in the space of two months. A success that has pushed Île-de-France Mobilités to experiment more and more with this new type of transport.

On June 29, 2017, autonomous shuttles were inaugurated on the square in front of La Défense, for a test period of 6 months, until December 31, 2017. The place is ideal for experimenting with the three autonomous vehicles because of the large number of pedestrians on site and the long distances that can separate offices from public transport. And just like the first experiment at the beginning of 2017, the results of these first 4 months are very good, with nearly 35,000 passengers having jumped on board the shuttles and who were able to be transported free of charge on 3 different routes.