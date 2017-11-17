The experimentation of autonomous shuttles in Île-de-France continues in Vincennes
A very encouraging first assessment at La Défense
At the beginning of the year, autonomous shuttles travelled across the Charles-de-Gaulle bridge between the Gare d'Austerlitz and the Gare de Lyon. The result: more than 30,000 passengers attracted by this new technology in the space of two months. A success that has pushed Île-de-France Mobilités to experiment more and more with this new type of transport.
On June 29, 2017, autonomous shuttles were inaugurated on the square in front of La Défense, for a test period of 6 months, until December 31, 2017. The place is ideal for experimenting with the three autonomous vehicles because of the large number of pedestrians on site and the long distances that can separate offices from public transport. And just like the first experiment at the beginning of 2017, the results of these first 4 months are very good, with nearly 35,000 passengers having jumped on board the shuttles and who were able to be transported free of charge on 3 different routes.
But even more importantly, customer satisfaction is total. 97% of users were very happy with their ride and 89% of travelers would intend to use it again. This very good feedback has even encouraged Île-de-France Mobilités to continue the experiment for another 6 months. A continuation of the tests that would then see the shuttles run in total autonomy, i.e. without a reception agent as was the case until now: a world first!"It works and it pleases. Even those who do not use the shuttle are not bothered by its passages. This type of vehicle can answer the question of the first or last mile," says Stéphane Beaudet, Vice-President of Île-de-France Mobilités and the Île-de-France region.
Vincennes, the next step for autonomous shuttles
With such success, it is not surprising that Île-de-France Mobilités wants to go further. The RATP, Île-de-France Mobilités and the City of Paris have therefore decided to experiment with new autonomous shuttles in the east of the capital, between the Château de Vincennes metro station (line 1) and the Parc Floral (Bois de Vincennes). Two vehicles without a driver but with a reception agent will circulate from Friday 17 November 2017, for aperiod of 6 monthsfrom Friday to Sunday.
According to Stéphane Beaudet, this is "an experiment that foreshadows a real bus line".
The challenge of autonomous shuttles in Île-de-France
This type of innovative vehicle is one of the major development priorities of Île-de-France Mobilités and is considered to be the future of mobility in a region that covers both dense residential and employment areas and more rural areas in the outer suburbs. By enriching the list of its modes of transport with autonomous shuttles, Île-de-France Mobilités will be able to adapt its offer according to the environment and offer mobility solutions in areas where the need is identified. These vehicles will thus be able to solve the problem of the last mile, by making it possible to go where other transport cannot pass.
Moreover, other experiments should arrive in the coming weeks with two new autonomous shuttles that should be installed on the CEA Paris-Saclay site, while some tests are being considered in the outer suburbs at university campuses or hospitals.