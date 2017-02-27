Link between Gare du Nord and Gare de l'Est: consultation until 31 March 2017
However, only 500 metres apart, these stations are poorly connected to each other. The network of public spaces linking the two stations is now seen as relatively unsuitable: heavy car traffic, a steep difference in level between the stations with stairs that create difficulties for people with reduced mobility, passengers carrying luggage, inconspicuous signage, etc.
For Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF): "The Gare du Nord is the first station in Europe, one of the main gateways to our territory. In a post-Brexit context, it is crucial for our attractiveness. As a major hub for the daily travel of Ile-de-France residents, it is crucial that coherence with the Gare de l'Est is deepened and that the whole fits perfectly, with better readability, into the public transport offer. »
This project therefore aims to create an easy link between the stations, but also to create a legible whole, a transport "hub" within revalued public spaces.
Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF), the State, the Île-de-France Region, the City of Paris and the SNCF invite station users, local residents, employees, associations and all the stakeholders concerned to get information during several highlights.
Appointments: 4 meetings on the field from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Château-Landon tunnel: Tuesday 7 March
- Rue d'Alsace: Thursday, March 9
- Gare de l'Est: Tuesday, March 14
- Gare du Nord: Tuesday, March 21
A meeting "the project while walking" with two hours of visits on Saturday 11 March from 9.30 am to 12 pm.
A Workshop dedicated to the development of the pedestrian link on Tuesday 28 March from 7 pm to 9 pm Town Hall of the 10th arrondissement.
Other means of information and expression are available to collect everyone's opinion: a www.nouvelle-liaison-gare-nord-est.fr website with a form for submitting a notice and an information leaflet with a T card distributed in the mailboxes near the two stations and distributed during the
Key figures
- 800,000 passengers per day at the two stations, 600,000 of whom make a connection
- 500 m between the two stations
- 4 metro lines
- 6 train lines and RER
- 17 bus lines