Link between Gare du Nord and Gare de l'Est: consultation until 31 March 2017

However, only 500 metres apart, these stations are poorly connected to each other. The network of public spaces linking the two stations is now seen as relatively unsuitable: heavy car traffic, a steep difference in level between the stations with stairs that create difficulties for people with reduced mobility, passengers carrying luggage, inconspicuous signage, etc.

For Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF): "The Gare du Nord is the first station in Europe, one of the main gateways to our territory. In a post-Brexit context, it is crucial for our attractiveness. As a major hub for the daily travel of Ile-de-France residents, it is crucial that coherence with the Gare de l'Est is deepened and that the whole fits perfectly, with better readability, into the public transport offer. »

This project therefore aims to create an easy link between the stations, but also to create a legible whole, a transport "hub" within revalued public spaces.

Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF), the State, the Île-de-France Region, the City of Paris and the SNCF invite station users, local residents, employees, associations and all the stakeholders concerned to get information during several highlights.