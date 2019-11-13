Tired of buying T+ tickets? Try the new Navigo Liberté + service and travel à la carte!

You can travel on the following perimeter:

Metro lines;

The sections in Paris (zone 1) of the RER/train lines;

Bus lines subject to an agreement with the Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France and for which the Ile-de-France fare is applicable;

The Orlybus and Roissybus lines;

The tram and Tzen lines;

The Montmartre funicular.

Navigo Liberté + does not allow travel on:

Tram line 11 Express;

Orlyval.

Is it for me?

If you live or work in Île-de-France and occasionally travel with t+ tickets, then yes, Navigo Liberté + is for you!

How much does it cost me?

Each journey costs €1.49* and you get free connections between the RER or train in Paris/metro and the bus/tram (*excluding OrlyBus/RoissyBus). Thinking of traveling more? You can load a Navigo pass for all zones (Day, Week, and Month) on the same pass at any time.

How does it work?

After subscribing to the Navigo Liberté + service, you travel by validating your Navigo pass each time you pass during your journey. You can track your consumption on your account.

Each month, your trips are counted and you are charged the following month for the total amount of your trips. If you don't travel, you don't pay anything!

Please note: the contract can be cancelled at any time and free of charge.

For + information:

Go to navigo.fr/titres/liberte-plus or contact RATP or SNCF agents.