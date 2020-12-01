Line 6: The metro with a view, completely revised and improved

This large-scale work will ensure better service for all passengers.

Line 6 will have more modern, more spacious and brighter trains. Thanks to the new control system, traffic regularity will be improved, especially at peak times. Daily commutes will be smoother and more enjoyable.

The trains will also benefit from other significant advances, such as video protection, automatic door opening, a single train, or automatic audio announcements. Line 6 will also be more energy-efficient in the future.

