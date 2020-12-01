Line 6: The metro with a view, completely revised and improved
Here are the key points of the renewal of the trains on line 6:
- More comfort for passengers with newer and better equipped trains from 2021
- Improved quality of service and reliability: modernisation and renovation of the platforms, the control system and the equipment used to maintain the trains
- From 2021, newer and better equipped trains will run on one of the capital's historic lines, with its characteristic views. To accommodate them, the main equipment and infrastructure will be reviewed: the quays, the signalling, the control system, and the maintenance equipment.
This large-scale work will ensure better service for all passengers.
Line 6 will have more modern, more spacious and brighter trains. Thanks to the new control system, traffic regularity will be improved, especially at peak times. Daily commutes will be smoother and more enjoyable.
The trains will also benefit from other significant advances, such as video protection, automatic door opening, a single train, or automatic audio announcements. Line 6 will also be more energy-efficient in the future.
Click on the image to view the brochure:
The modernisation of line 6 and the renovation of the viaduct. The metro with a view, completely revamped. RATP, Île-de-France Mobilités