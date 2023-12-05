RER C: the Massy Palaiseau - Versailles Chantiers branch becomes line V
To improve travel conditions and traffic between the business and employment areas of Massy and Versailles, the Massy Palaiseau - Versailles Chantiers section of the RER C line is becoming independent and becomes line V today. Shall we explain?
Line V, what does it change?
To the west of the RER C line, the Massy Palaiseau - Versailles Chantiers branch connects Massy to Versailles in seven stations (Versailles Chantiers, Petit Jouy les Loges, Jouy-en-Josas, Vauboyen, Bièvres, Igny and Massy Palaiseau).
The seven stations on the line are no longer served by the RER C rail shuttles, but by four double-deck trains, exclusively dedicated to the Massy Palaiseau-Versailles Chantiers route, the new line V.
A solution that allows the line, which is very popular with Ile-de-France residents, to no longer be impacted by the operating incidents that affect the rest of the RER C.
Line V, in practice
In practice, nothing changes, or almost nothing. You can still take your train on the same tracks (Track 1 in Massy and Track J in Versailles) and validate with the same ticket.
What is changing are the performance and services on the line, which are more adapted to the needs of passengers:
- A 20-minute journey between Massy Palaiseau and Versailles Chantiers,
- 1 train every 15 minutes during rush hour compared to one every 30 minutes today (from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.),
- 1 additional train in the evening, at Versailles Chantiers, at 11:15 p.m.,
- First train at 5:15 a.m. to Versailles Chantiers and at 6 a.m. to Massy Palaiseau,
- A new connection with the T12 tram-train, which connects Massy to Évry-Courcouronnes on track B at Massy Palaiseau station,
- Bicycles are accepted on the train all day
- Information and photos of the cultural and heritage sites of the Bièvres Valley (crossed by the branch) will be installed in the seven stations and in the shuttles to invite travellers to discover the surroundings.
Line V will join the Île-de-France Mobilités website and app from 15 December 2024, to give all Ile-de-France residents time to learn about the name change.
What's new on the RER C line
The T12 serves 4 RER C stations
The T12 tram-train passes through four stations (Longjumeau, Chilly-Mazarin, Gravigny-Balizy and Petit-Vaux) that were previously only served by the RER C. The goal? Relieve congestion on the line and save passengers time with a faster and more comfortable journey.
The new metro 15 south passes through Les Ardoines
At the end of 2025, the new metro 15 south will serve the Ardoines station on its route between Pont de Sèvres and Noisy - Champ, offering potential new routes to Ile-de-France residents.
A reinforced service for the Orge Valley
The service to the Orge valley will be reinforced thanks to the upcoming introduction of additional trains.