RER C: the Massy Palaiseau - Versailles Chantiers branch becomes line V

Line V, what does it change?

To the west of the RER C line, the Massy Palaiseau - Versailles Chantiers branch connects Massy to Versailles in seven stations (Versailles Chantiers, Petit Jouy les Loges, Jouy-en-Josas, Vauboyen, Bièvres, Igny and Massy Palaiseau).

The seven stations on the line are no longer served by the RER C rail shuttles, but by four double-deck trains, exclusively dedicated to the Massy Palaiseau-Versailles Chantiers route, the new line V.

A solution that allows the line, which is very popular with Ile-de-France residents, to no longer be impacted by the operating incidents that affect the rest of the RER C.