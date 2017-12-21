Bus lines 115 and 126 are now electric.

100% clean vehicles in dense areas by 2025 and 2029 on the entire Île-de-France fleet representing 9,500 coaches and buses, such is the objective of Île-de-France Mobilités. The development and gradual implementation of electric and biogas buses are therefore essential to the successful completion of this project.

After the 23 buses of line 341 (Charles de Gaulle-Etoile / Porte de Clignancourt), it is now the turn of line 115 (Porte des Lilas / Château de Vincennes) and its 115,000 passengers to discover these new electric buses designed by Bolloré and wearing the new colors of Île-de-France Mobilités. 10 electric buses will run on this line.