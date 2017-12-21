Bus lines 115 and 126 are going electric!

To achieve these ambitious objectives, Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP are continuing to deploy electric and biogas buses, making the Île-de-France Region a world reference in very low-carbon public road transport.

After fully equipping the 23 vehicles of line 341 (Charles de Gaulle-Etoile / Porte de Clignancourt) with electric propulsion, it is now the turn of the 15,000 daily passengers of line 115 to discover these clean and silent buses, designed by the Bolloré Group and in the new colours of Île-de-France Mobilités.

10 new electric buses will run on this line, which serves part of Seine-Saint Denis between Porte des Lilas and Château de Vincennes. These buses, at the forefront of innovation in electric propulsion, can be recharged at the terminus with a standardised electrical socket.

10 others will also be put into service on line 126 (Parc de St Cloud / Porte d'Orléans) in the first quarter of 2018. These electric buses on line 126 will be equipped with a partial charging system at the terminus by means of an inverted pantograph (an articulated device that descends from a mast to supply the bus at the level of its roof).

These new technologies give electric buses a longer range. The charging of batteries at the end of the line is thus in addition to overnight charging when parking at the depot.

For Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP, the objective remains to test different technologies on a large scale in order to make the most suitable, economical and ecological vehicle choices according to the typology of each line. It will make it possible to master all the technologies (slow charging in bus depots, partial charging at the terminus by socket or pantograph, etc.) by thus having a complete range of possibilities.

For the comfort of passengers, these buses are equipped with a new type of heating that works with the vehicle's electrical energy, whereas until now the heating of electric buses was thermal and worked with a synthetic fuel derived from natural gas, GTL.

Three new lines will soon welcome electric vehicles:

Line 1 of the R'Bus network in Argenteuil is already equipped with 4 electric buses (Ebusco) and is due to welcome 4 new ones in the course of 2018

Line 23 of the Versailles network will be equipped with the APTIS Bus from the Alstom group

Line 72 in Paris (Parc de Saint-Cloud / Hôtel de Ville) will benefit from 5 Bluebuses from 2018.

At the beginning of 2018, calls for tenders will be launched by RATP, at the request of Île-de-France Mobilités, for a wider deployment of electric and biogas buses on the lines operated by RATP.

Press Contacts

–> Île-de-France Mobilités – Sébastien Mabille: 01 47 53 28 42 – [email protected]

–> RATP – Press Office: 01 58 78 37 37 – [email protected]