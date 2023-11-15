14th edition of the Christmas bus

The Christmas bus is back on your network

volunteer action in partnership with Emmaus Les Ulis

Your bus network in the Paris Saclay area is joining forces with Emmaus Les Ulis for the 14th edition.

A toy collection is being organised from 18 to 29 November 2023 in various municipalities.

Find the program of this operation below;

Saturday, November 18:

- Place de la Liberté in Les Ulis from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- Saint-Exupéry Gymanase in Villebon sur Yvette from 3:30 pm to 6 pm

Monday, November 20:

- Place de l'Union Européenne in Massy from 3 pm to 6:30 pm

Tuesday, November 21:

- The Bourg school in Saclay from 4:30 pm to 6 pm

Wednesday, November 22:

- Market Square - Chevry in Gif sur Yvette from 10:30 am to 1 pm

- Erik Satie Conservatory in Villebon sur Yvette from 5 pm to 7 pm

Thursday, November 23:

- The 4 Corners School in Bures sur Yvette from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

- The market square - Vallée in Gif sur Yvette from 5:30 pm to 7 pm

Friday, November 24:

- Place de la mairie in Epinay sur Orge from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

- In front of the town hall in Orsay from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 25:

- The big house - park in Bures sur Yvette from 10 am to 1 pm

- Place de la Victoire in Palaiseau from 4 pm to 7 pm

Tuesday, November 28:

- Place de la mairie in Saint-Aubin from 4:15 pm to 6:30 pm

Wednesday, November 29:

- Place Bretten in Longjumeau from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- In front of the school group in Villiers le Bâcle from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

