Your bus network in the Paris Saclay area is joining forces with Emmaus Les Ulis for the 14th edition.

A toy collection is being organised from 18 to 29 November 2023 in various municipalities.

Find the program of this operation below;

Saturday, November 18:

- Place de la Liberté in Les Ulis from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- Saint-Exupéry Gymanase in Villebon sur Yvette from 3:30 pm to 6 pm

Monday, November 20:

- Place de l'Union Européenne in Massy from 3 pm to 6:30 pm

Tuesday, November 21:

- The Bourg school in Saclay from 4:30 pm to 6 pm

Wednesday, November 22:

- Market Square - Chevry in Gif sur Yvette from 10:30 am to 1 pm

- Erik Satie Conservatory in Villebon sur Yvette from 5 pm to 7 pm

Thursday, November 23:

- The 4 Corners School in Bures sur Yvette from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

- The market square - Vallée in Gif sur Yvette from 5:30 pm to 7 pm

Friday, November 24:

- Place de la mairie in Epinay sur Orge from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

- In front of the town hall in Orsay from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 25:

- The big house - park in Bures sur Yvette from 10 am to 1 pm

- Place de la Victoire in Palaiseau from 4 pm to 7 pm

Tuesday, November 28:

- Place de la mairie in Saint-Aubin from 4:15 pm to 6:30 pm

Wednesday, November 29:

- Place Bretten in Longjumeau from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

- In front of the school group in Villiers le Bâcle from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.