volunteer action in partnership with Emmaus Les Ulis
Your bus network in the Paris Saclay area is joining forces with Emmaus Les Ulis for the 14th edition.
A toy collection is being organised from 18 to 29 November 2023 in various municipalities.
Find the program of this operation below;
Saturday, November 18:
- Place de la Liberté in Les Ulis from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Saint-Exupéry Gymanase in Villebon sur Yvette from 3:30 pm to 6 pm
Monday, November 20:
- Place de l'Union Européenne in Massy from 3 pm to 6:30 pm
Tuesday, November 21:
- The Bourg school in Saclay from 4:30 pm to 6 pm
Wednesday, November 22:
- Market Square - Chevry in Gif sur Yvette from 10:30 am to 1 pm
- Erik Satie Conservatory in Villebon sur Yvette from 5 pm to 7 pm
Thursday, November 23:
- The 4 Corners School in Bures sur Yvette from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- The market square - Vallée in Gif sur Yvette from 5:30 pm to 7 pm
Friday, November 24:
- Place de la mairie in Epinay sur Orge from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm
- In front of the town hall in Orsay from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, November 25:
- The big house - park in Bures sur Yvette from 10 am to 1 pm
- Place de la Victoire in Palaiseau from 4 pm to 7 pm
Tuesday, November 28:
- Place de la mairie in Saint-Aubin from 4:15 pm to 6:30 pm
Wednesday, November 29:
- Place Bretten in Longjumeau from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- In front of the school group in Villiers le Bâcle from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
All the dates of the Christmas bus