Complementary to regular bus lines : after booking your trip, a vehicle picks you up at a stop near you, and drops you off at a point of interest in the territory of your choice. You can then make the journey in the opposite direction. The service operates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday, excluding public holidays

You can register and book your ride on one of the following 3 platforms:

On the mobile application "TàD Île-de-France Mobilités"

On the regional platform dedicated to DRT (tad.idfmobilites.fr)

By phone, via the Île-de-France Mobilités regional T&D centre from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., on 09.70.80.96.63.

Thanks to the new pricing in force, the TàD is open to all : to use it, your usual regional transport ticket is enough! (Navigo Pass, Imagine R Card, T+ Ticket, etc.)

Finally, the service extends to 38 municipalities.

It is possible to book one month in advance and up to one hour before departure.

You will find all the information about this service in the document below.

See you soon in our Mantois T&D vehicles!