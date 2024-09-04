Similar news

This year, your buses and trams in your Bièvre area are launching the third "Christmas Bus" operation from 6 to 11 December, in the towns of Antony and Le Plessis-Robinson. It will be a question of collecting new toys or toys in very good condition which will then be handed over to the Restos de Coeur from December 12.

Find the Christmas Bus specially decorated for the occasion:

December 6, 7, 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Auchan Antony – Pascal Supermarket located at 134 Rue Pascal in Antony

located at 134 Rue Pascal in Antony December 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Plessis-Robinson Christmas Market on the slab of the Plessis-Robinson market

Together, let's collect new toys or toys in very good condition (no stuffed animals) for children!

We are counting on you!