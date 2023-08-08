Map of school lines in Villebon Sur Yvette
The routes and stops of your S1 – S2 – S3 – S4 lines are evolving, find below the changes to note;
- The "MJC Boby Lapointe" and "Les Foulons" stops will be served by lines S1 and S2
- The "Ecoles La Roche" stop will be served by lines S1, S2, S3 (connection with line 19 as well)
- The "Rue du Viaduc" stop will no longer be served by line S1 but by line S2 (also connecting with line 19)
- The "Henri Dunant" stop will no longer be served by lines S1 and S3 but by line S2
- The "Gare de Palaiseau Villebon" stop will be served by line S2 (at the same location as line 14)
- The Jules Verne College will no longer be served by the S1 and S2 lines, middle school students will have to refer to the "MJC Boby Lapointe" stop
- The "Moulin de la Planche" stop is cancelled
We invite you to consult the timetable leaflet by clicking on the button below
Don't worry, your hours have not changed compared to last year:)