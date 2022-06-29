The Express 02 line is changing its route and now offers new services such as: Villeneuve-Saint-Denis, Favières, Tournan-en-Brie (RER E connection), Gretz-Armainvilliers, Chevry-Cossigny and Brie-Comte-Robert.
This line will operate 7 days a week and all year round.
As a result of these changes, the municipalities of Marles-en-Brie and Fontenay-Trésigny will no longer be served:
- The inhabitants of Fontenay-Trésigny will be able to use the Express line 01 in the direction of Melun.
The offer of this line is complete all day long with frequencies ranging from 15 minutes during rush hour to 1 hour during off-peak hours.
- The inhabitants of Marles-en-Brie will be able to join the Express line 01 thanks to lines 10 and 21 of the Sol'R network. It is also possible to reach the Express line 02 via Tournan station.
Map of the Express line 02
