The Express 02 line is changing its route and now offers new services such as: Villeneuve-Saint-Denis, Favières, Tournan-en-Brie (RER E connection), Gretz-Armainvilliers, Chevry-Cossigny and Brie-Comte-Robert.

This line will operate 7 days a week and all year round.

As a result of these changes, the municipalities of Marles-en-Brie and Fontenay-Trésigny will no longer be served: