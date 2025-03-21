From 1 April, the T10 adapts to the needs of cyclists

In order to best meet the mobility needs of Ile-de-France residents, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to accept bicycles on the T10 tram line, on an experimental ticket basis and for a period of 1 year.

From 1 April 2025, you can take the T10 with your bike, provided you comply with certain rules:

• Boarding is only done through the authorised doors and at the level of the marked spaces,

• Bicycles are allowed outside peak hours only:

Monday to Friday : 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to end of service

Saturdays and Sundays : all day

• For safety reasons, bicycles must not hinder the movement of other passengers on board the train

People with reduced mobility continue to have priority in these shared spaces.

Good to know : Secure bike shelters are available in the Croix de Berny car park (RER B) and at the "Hôpital Béclère" station (T6).

More information on bicycle parking: https://sncf-parking-velos.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/

See you soon on the Île-de-France Mobilités network!