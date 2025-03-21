From 1 April 2025, you can take the T10 with your bike, provided you comply with certain rules:

• Boarding is only done through the authorised doors and at the level of the marked spaces,

• Bicycles are allowed outside peak hours only:

Monday to Friday : 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to end of service

Saturdays and Sundays : all day

• For safety reasons, bicycles must not hinder the movement of other passengers on board the train

• People with reduced mobility continue to have priority in these shared spaces.