As of September 1, 2025, your On-Demand Transport is replaced by line 3117!

Line 3117 now replaces the Fontenay-Tresigny - SERRIS TàD

As of September 1, 2025, your line 3117 is evolving to replace the FONTENAY-TRESIGNY - SERRIS Demand-Responsive Transport.

The line will now serve the following stops:

  • Verneuil l'étang station
  • Nature village in Serris
An itinerary that is evolving!

Timetable 3117

