As of September 1, 2025, your line 3117 is evolving to replace the FONTENAY-TRESIGNY - SERRIS Demand-Responsive Transport.
The line will now serve the following stops:
- Verneuil l'étang station
- Nature village in Serris
As of September 1, 2025, your On-Demand Transport is replaced by line 3117!
Line 3117 now replaces the Fontenay-Tresigny - SERRIS TàD
