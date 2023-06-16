Why is the number of my bus line changing?

The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1,500 lines, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number.

The timetable and route search tools are regional, so it is often difficult to find the line you are interested in. For example, there are 13 bus lines that have the number 10!

How do I find my way around with the new numbers?

Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. In the Bièvre area, the numbers remain consistent and the colours do not change.

Whenever possible, the old number has been taken over to facilitate the change (examples: 1 becomes 401, 2 becomes 402, etc.).

What will this new issue bring me?

You will be able to find your bus line more easily, because it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number!

Thus, when you type his number in the search engines of the application or the iledefrance-mobilites.fr site, you will be able to directly access the information that concerns you.

What will be the changes from June 26, 2023?

· Line 1 becomes line 401 and sees its route slightly modified. The stops do not change but one of the current termini "Concorde" will be changed to "Villemilan".

· Line 2 becomes line 402, the route does not change. On the other hand, the frequency during rush hour will increase to 10 minutes instead of 12 minutes and the hours will be increased until 9 p.m.

· Line 8 becomes line 408, the line does not change.

· Line 9 becomes line 409 and will be extended to Massy Opéra (J. Cartier Hospital). Five new stops will be created after "Clos de Massy": "Bièvre - La Poterne", "Massy-Verrières", "Ecole du Noyer – Doré", "Centre Commercial Noyer Doré", "Centre Sportif Lionel Terray" as well as the terminus "Hôpital J. Cartier".

· Lines 4 and 12 merge to form line 412. Some stop names are changing to match the stations of the new T10 tram line. The frequency and time range are increased.

· Line 15 becomes line 415, some stop names change to correspond to the stations of the new tram line T10.

· Line 18 becomes line 418, the line does not change.

Have a good trip on your new network!