Your Christmas schedules on lines 6161, 6162, 6163, 6164

Published on

1 min reading

Easily find here the timetables for the week from Tuesday 26 December to Friday 29 December 2023 for routes 6160, 6161, 6162, 6163, 6164!

Christmas Hours

From Tuesday 26 December 2023 to Friday 29 December 2023 inclusive:

- Change of the schedules of your lines 6161, 6162, 6164

- Line 6163 will not run.

Find below the timetables of your lines for this period:

Line 6161 - Versailles - Gare de Versailles Château Rive Gauche <> Buc - Haut Pré Hours valid only from Tuesday 26 to Friday 29 December 2023

 -  1.7 MB

Line 6162 - Versailles - Gare de Versailles Château Rive Gauche <> Saint-Rémy-Lès-Chevreuse Gare Hours valid only from Tuesday 26 to Friday 29 December 2023

 -  1.3 MB

Line 6164 - Versailles - Gare de Versailles Chantiers Abbé Rousseaux <> Buc <> Gare de Jouy-en-Josas Hours valid only from Tuesday 26 to Friday 29 December 2023

 -  2.9 MB

Please note:

The opening hours for Monday 25 December 2023 (public holiday) and the weekend (Saturday 30, Sunday 31 December and Monday 1 January 2024) remain unchanged and are available on your usual timetables.

The timetables of the other lines in the Vélizy Vallées territory do not change.

A follow-up question? Do not hesitate to contact us by phone at 01.87.58.04.35