From Tuesday 26 December 2023 to Friday 29 December 2023 inclusive:
- Change of the schedules of your lines 6161, 6162, 6164
- Line 6163 will not run.
Find below the timetables of your lines for this period:
Please note:
The opening hours for Monday 25 December 2023 (public holiday) and the weekend (Saturday 30, Sunday 31 December and Monday 1 January 2024) remain unchanged and are available on your usual timetables.
The timetables of the other lines in the Vélizy Vallées territory do not change.
A follow-up question? Do not hesitate to contact us by phone at 01.87.58.04.35