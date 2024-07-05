Welcome to your Val Parisis territory!

Find all the essential information about the Val Parisis territory!

From August 1, 2024, find here the news of all your Val Parisis lines!

From 1 August 2024, 35 lines serving the municipalities located mainly in the territory of the Val Parisis agglomeration will be operated by the Lacroix & Savac Group with its subsidiary Francilité Val Parisis on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.

 

Communities of Municipalities, Agglomeration and Territorial Public Establishments served:

  • Val Parisis for the communes of Beauchamp, Bessancourt, Cormeilles-en-Parisis, Eaubonne, Ermont, Franconville, Frépillon, Herblay-sur-Seine, La Frette-sur-Seine, Le Plessis-Bouchard, Montigny-lès-Cormeilles, Pierrelaye, Saint-Leu-la-Forêt, Sannois, and Taverny
  • Plaine Vallée for the municipalities of Margency, Montlignon and Saint-Prix
  • Cergy-Pontoise Agglomeration for the municipalities of Cergy and Saint-Ouen-L'Aumône
  • Communauté de Communes de la Vallée de l'Oise et des Trois Forêts for the commune of Méry-sur-Oise
  • Communauté d'Agglomération Saint-Germain Boucles de Seine for the municipality of Sartrouville
  • Etablissement Public Territorial Boucle Nord de Seine for the municipality of Argenteuil
List of routes and their origins / destinations

The Val Parisis territory on the Île-de-France Mobilités network is:

  • 24 municipalities served
  • 550,000 inhabitants
  • 35 commercial lines
  • 125 vehicles
  • 245 drivers