From August 1, 2024, find here the news of all your Val Parisis lines!
From 1 August 2024, 35 lines serving the municipalities located mainly in the territory of the Val Parisis agglomeration will be operated by the Lacroix & Savac Group with its subsidiary Francilité Val Parisis on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.
Communities of Municipalities, Agglomeration and Territorial Public Establishments served:
- Val Parisis for the communes of Beauchamp, Bessancourt, Cormeilles-en-Parisis, Eaubonne, Ermont, Franconville, Frépillon, Herblay-sur-Seine, La Frette-sur-Seine, Le Plessis-Bouchard, Montigny-lès-Cormeilles, Pierrelaye, Saint-Leu-la-Forêt, Sannois, and Taverny
- Plaine Vallée for the municipalities of Margency, Montlignon and Saint-Prix
- Cergy-Pontoise Agglomeration for the municipalities of Cergy and Saint-Ouen-L'Aumône
- Communauté de Communes de la Vallée de l'Oise et des Trois Forêts for the commune of Méry-sur-Oise
- Communauté d'Agglomération Saint-Germain Boucles de Seine for the municipality of Sartrouville
- Etablissement Public Territorial Boucle Nord de Seine for the municipality of Argenteuil
The Val Parisis territory on the Île-de-France Mobilités network is:
- 24 municipalities served
- 550,000 inhabitants
- 35 commercial lines
- 125 vehicles
- 245 drivers