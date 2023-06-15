Similar news

From August 1, 2023, the service of your TàD in Nemours is extended!

The service of your TàD in Nemours is extending this summer!

From 1 August, the TàD de Nemours will serve the municipality of Lorrez-Le-Bocage-Préaux.

How does Demand-Responsive Transport work?

You must book your ride. A vehicle picks you up at a stop near you, and drops you off at a point of interest in the territory of your choice.

You can register and book your ride on one of the following 3 platforms:

  • On the mobile application "TàD Île-de-France Mobilités"
  • On the website dedicated to DRT: tad.iledefrance-mobilites.fr
  • By phone on 09 70 80 96 63 (service open Monday to Friday between 9am and 6pm)

You can book your trip from 1 hour and up to 30 days before your trip.

Find all the news, information and schedules of your TàD on the tad.idfmobilites.fr website and on the Twitter account @Loing_IDFM (@Still_Transdev until July 31, 2023).

Everything you need to know about the Nemours T&D

