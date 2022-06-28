From 22 August 2022, discover the new, more flexible On-Demand Transport service, with timetables adapted to your needs, on the route of the old line 38-05.
Information and booking via the TàD Île-de-France Mobilités application, the tad.idfmobilites.fr website, or by phone on 09 70 80 96 63 (Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
A new On-Demand Transport service in the Montmorency Valley!
Your line 38-05 becomes the TàD Eaubonne Domont.
This Demand-Responsive Transport connects Domont Station to Eaubonne Hospital from Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Book your journey up to 1 hour in advance and follow the arrival of your bus in real time thanks to the TàD Île-de-France Mobilités application.
The service works exclusively by reservation, from your phone, internet or from the app.
How to book?
On the Île-de-France Mobilités application dedicated to Demand-Responsive Transport and on which you can:
- Create your account
- Book your ride from one month and up to one hour before departure
- Monitor your T&D in real time
- When you get on, identify yourself and validate your ticket
- Rate your route
- Save your favorite rides
You can also book your ride on the tad.idfmobilites.fr website, or by phone on 09 70 80 96 63 from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.