Book your T&D between the Hôpital d'Eaubonne and the Gare de Domont

From 22 August 2022, discover the new, more flexible On-Demand Transport service, with timetables adapted to your needs, on the route of the old line 38-05.

Information and booking via the TàD Île-de-France Mobilités application, the tad.idfmobilites.fr website, or by phone on 09 70 80 96 63 (Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

A new On-Demand Transport service in the Montmorency Valley!

Your line 38-05 becomes the TàD Eaubonne Domont.

This Demand-Responsive Transport connects Domont Station to Eaubonne Hospital from Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Book your journey up to 1 hour in advance and follow the arrival of your bus in real time thanks to the TàD Île-de-France Mobilités application.

The service works exclusively by reservation, from your phone, internet or from the app.

T&D line map: Eaubonne Domont: Hôpital d'Eaubonne - Gare de Domont

How to book?

On the Île-de-France Mobilités application dedicated to Demand-Responsive Transport and on which you can:

  1. Create your account
  2. Book your ride from one month and up to one hour before departure
  3. Monitor your T&D in real time
  4. When you get on, identify yourself and validate your ticket
  5. Rate your route
  6. Save your favorite rides

You can also book your ride on the tad.idfmobilites.fr website, or by phone on 09 70 80 96 63 from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

