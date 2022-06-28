A new On-Demand Transport service in the Montmorency Valley!

Your line 38-05 becomes the TàD Eaubonne Domont.

This Demand-Responsive Transport connects Domont Station to Eaubonne Hospital from Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Book your journey up to 1 hour in advance and follow the arrival of your bus in real time thanks to the TàD Île-de-France Mobilités application.

The service works exclusively by reservation, from your phone, internet or from the app.