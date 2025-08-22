Everything you need to know about the start of the school year:
From Monday 25 August to Sunday 31 August 2025: the timetables applied will be those of the 2025-2026 short school holidays. except for school lines where the back-to-school hours will start from Monday 1 September 2025.
Changes are planned on certain lines:
- 5106: Shift in the schedules of some off-peak races from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- 5115: New stop on the line: "Collège Léon Blum" in Villepreux.
- 5120: Modification of the route and creation of a new "Hôtel de Police" stop in Elancourt.
- 5141: Shifting of journeys between 6:50 and 7:30 a.m. in order to limit overcrowding in the direction of Versailles.
- 5199: Postponement of certain races to meet the needs of students. The route taken by primary school students will now be direct between Val Joyeux and Jean de la Fontaine for greater safety.
Need to check the schedules?
Do not hesitate to visit:
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités website> Getting around > Schedules
- On the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- At stopping points
- At our customer relations center on 0 800 10 20 20
- At the mobility agency at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines station
- In a town hall or media library near you
We wish you a great start to the new school year on our lines!