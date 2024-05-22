Information for passengers on the evolution of the Express line 91.05
Due to the commissioning of the T12 tramway which links Evry Courcouronnes and Massy, your express line 91.05 is evolving to allow a better service to the territory. As of June 3, 2024, here's what's changing:
- The Massy-Palaiseau station will no longer be served, as will some stops in the Courtaboeuf area (Château d'Eau de Villejust, Parana, Atlantique, Tropique, Pacifique). Deferral solutions are available!
- Buses will serve all stops on the line regardless of the direction of travel (all boarding and alighting is allowed).
- The frequency of your buses will be increased from Monday to Saturday.
- The line will now serve the Saclay plateau as well as the new Paris-Saclay hospital
- A connection with the RER B will be possible at the Guichet station
Find below the new route of your 91.05 express line as well as the stops that will no longer be served.
Stops no longer served as of June 3, 2024
From Monday 3 June 2024, how can I reach Massy-Palaiseau station or Évry-Courcouronnes station?
To find out about your alternative transport solutions, we invite you to click on the link below