Due to the commissioning of the T12 tramway which links Evry Courcouronnes and Massy, your express line 91.05 is evolving to allow a better service to the territory. As of June 3, 2024, here's what's changing:

The Massy-Palaiseau station will no longer be served, as will some stops in the Courtaboeuf area (Château d'Eau de Villejust, Parana, Atlantique, Tropique, Pacifique). Deferral solutions are available!

Buses will serve all stops on the line regardless of the direction of travel (all boarding and alighting is allowed).

The frequency of your buses will be increased from Monday to Saturday.

The line will now serve the Saclay plateau as well as the new Paris-Saclay hospital

A connection with the RER B will be possible at the Guichet station