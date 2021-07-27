From 30 August 2021, your Grand Melun buses are revising their classics!
Île-de-France Mobilités is modifying your network to make your daily journeys easier.
Adapted T line with better service
The route of line T has been modified to offer you a direct service between the Woodi eco-district, Rubelles, Maincy and the centre of Melun with its station during rush hour.
This line is still transformed into On-Demand Transport during off-peak hours during the week.
A new feature is brought on Saturday: TàD extended all day from 06:30 to 20:00.
The + for you:
- Improved connections with the Transilien R
- A more direct route and saving time on your route
- More flexibility and flexibility with the extended T&D on Saturdays all day
Map of line T: Melun station towards the woodi ecoquatier. The stops served are the following: Melun station, Route de Nangis, Place de Maincy, Paul Cézanne, Groupe Scolaire Fabrici, Bertagnes, Trois Noyers, Ecoquartier Woodi.
TàD Melun Nord improved on Saturdays
From 30 August 2021, with On-Demand Transport, you set the pace! In addition to lines G and T, discover Melun Nord on-demand transport during the week during off-peak hours and on Saturdays all day.
The TàD Melun Nord replaces lines G and T every day of the week (Monday to Friday) from 9:40 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is extended to the whole day on Saturday from 06:30 to 20:00. This service operates by reservation.
Another novelty, a new stop within the ZAC of Montereau-sur-le-Jard is now served: Adrienne Bolland.
The + for you:
- More flexibility and flexibility with the extended T&D on Saturdays all day
- Best service to the ZAC of Montereau-sur-le-Jard
How to book?
- By phone by calling the following number: 09 70 80 96 63 (Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.);
- Online via the following website: https://tad.idfmobilites.fr/ ;
- By downloading the free TAD Île-de-France Mobilités application.
The TàD Melun Nord serves the following stops: Mairie, Villaroche Nord, Eglise de Lissy, Aerodrome de Villaroche, SNECMA Montereau, Centre aéronautique, Aubigny, Ecole J.Auriol, Montereau, Adrienne Bolland, RN 36, Ecole Piot, Le Plateau, Mairie, Château du Jard, Chaumières, Le Moulin, Nazareth, Espace Saint Exupéry, Place Henri Guy, Les Ponceaux, Bertagnes, Groupe scolaire Fabrici, Salle Emile Trelot, Paul Cézanne, Place de Maincy, Tertre de Cherisy, 3 Horloges, Almont Shopping Centre and Rubelles Shopping Centre.
Modified S8 line
The Eco quartier woodistop is now served by lines G and T to offer you more frequency to Melun station.
The Le Moulin stop is served by line G.
Line map S8: Melun station to Saint Germain Laxis.
The stops served in Melun are the following: Melun train station, Mail bus station, Cultural center, Saint-Louis, Despatys-Préfecture, Avenue de Meaux, Jacques Amyot, Trois Horloges.
The stops served on Rubelles are the following: Rubelles shopping center, Fabrici school group, André Malraux, Saint-Nicolas, Bertagnes, Place Henry Guy, Espace Saint Exupéry.
The stops served in Voisenon are the following: Chaumières, Château du Jard, le Plateau.
The stops served in Montereau-sur-le Jard are as follows: Monterau, Ecole J.Auriol, Aubigny, Centre aéronautique.
The stops served on Saint-Germain-Laxis are as follows: Ecole Piot, R.N 36.
Find all the information on the new offer (schedules, maps) on:
- The Île-de-France Mobilités TàD application, on the App Store and Play Store or the tad.idfmobilites.fr/ website
- At our sales offices in Melun station and at the Mail
- By phone on 01 60 07 94 70 from Monday to Saturday from 6:30 am to 8:00 pm
- Twitter @Melun_IDFM.
We wish you a great start to the new school year on our lines!