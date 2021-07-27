Adapted T line with better service

The route of line T has been modified to offer you a direct service between the Woodi eco-district, Rubelles, Maincy and the centre of Melun with its station during rush hour.

This line is still transformed into On-Demand Transport during off-peak hours during the week.

A new feature is brought on Saturday: TàD extended all day from 06:30 to 20:00.

The + for you: