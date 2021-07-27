From 30 August 2021, your Grand Melun buses are revising their classics!
Île-de-France Mobilités is modifying your network to make your daily journeys easier.
Adapted T line with better service
The route of line T has been modified to offer you a direct service between the Woodi eco-district, Rubelles, Maincy and the centre of Melun with its station during rush hour.
This line is still transformed into On-Demand Transport during off-peak hours during the week.
A new feature is brought on Saturday: TàD extended all day from 06:30 to 20:00.
The + for you:
- Improved connections with the Transilien R
- A more direct route and saving time on your route
- More flexibility and flexibility with the extended T&D on Saturdays all day
Map of line T: Melun station towards the woodi ecoquatier. The stops served are the following: Melun station, Route de Nangis, Place de Maincy, Paul Cézanne, Groupe Scolaire Fabrici, Bertagnes, Trois Noyers, Ecoquartier Woodi.
TàD Melun Nord improved on Saturdays
From 30 August 2021, with On-Demand Transport, you set the pace! In addition to lines G and T, discover Melun Nord on-demand transport during the week during off-peak hours and on Saturdays all day.
The TàD Melun Nord replaces lines G and T every day of the week (Monday to Friday) from 9:40 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is extended to the whole day on Saturday from 06:30 to 20:00. This service operates by reservation.
Another novelty, a new stop within the ZAC of Montereau-sur-le-Jard is now served: Adrienne Bolland.
The + for you:
- Best service to the ZAC of Montereau-sur-le-Jard
How to book?
- By phone by calling the following number: 09 70 80 96 63 (Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.);
- Online via the following website: https://tad.idfmobilites.fr/ ;
- By downloading the free TAD Île-de-France Mobilités application.
The TàD Melun Nord replacing lines G and T from Monday to Friday from 9:40 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., all year round.
Modified S8 line
The Eco quartier woodistop is now served by lines G and T to offer you more frequency to Melun station.
The Le Moulin stop is served by line G.
Line map S8: Melun station to Saint Germain Laxis.
The stops served in Melun are the following: Melun train station, Mail bus station, Cultural center, Saint-Louis, Despatys-Préfecture, Avenue de Meaux, Jacques Amyot, Trois Horloges.
The stops served on Rubelles are the following: Rubelles shopping center, Fabrici school group, André Malraux, Saint-Nicolas, Bertagnes, Place Henry Guy, Espace Saint Exupéry.
The stops served in Voisenon are the following: Chaumières, Château du Jard, le Plateau.
The stops served in Montereau-sur-le Jard are as follows: Monterau, Ecole J.Auriol, Aubigny, Centre aéronautique.
The stops served on Saint-Germain-Laxis are as follows: Ecole Piot, R.N 36.
Find all the information on the new offer (schedules, maps) on:
- The Île-de-France Mobilités TàD application, on the App Store and Play Store or the tad.idfmobilites.fr/ website
- At our sales offices in Melun station and at the Mail
- By phone on 01 60 07 94 70 from Monday to Saturday from 6:30 am to 8:00 pm
- Twitter @Melun_IDFM.
We wish you a great start to the new school year on our lines!