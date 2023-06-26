Line 712:

Creation of a line to take over the school services of the current lines 710 and 711

Serving schools in:

o Georges Brassens College in Saint-Mard

o Lycée Charles-de-Gaulle in Longperrier

o Pierre de Coubertin, Henri IV and Jean Rose High School in Meaux

From September 11, 2023:

712 D: new run at 6:40 p.m. from Meaux station to Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard station.

712 E: new race at 8:15 am from Dammartin Juilly-Saint-Mard station for the 2nd entrance of the private schools of Meaux.