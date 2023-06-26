Discover your new school lines

From 4 September 2023, the service to schools is provided by new school lines

As of September 4, 2023, some school lines are renumbered. To consult the number of your line, download the attached correspondence table .

Line 712:

  • Creation of a line to take over the school services of the current lines 710 and 711
  • Serving schools in:
    o Georges Brassens College in Saint-Mard
    o Lycée Charles-de-Gaulle in Longperrier
    o Pierre de Coubertin, Henri IV and Jean Rose High School in Meaux

From September 11, 2023:

712 D: new run at 6:40 p.m. from Meaux station to Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard station.

712 E: new race at 8:15 am from Dammartin Juilly-Saint-Mard station for the 2nd entrance of the private schools of Meaux.

Check the timetable for your 712 line from 11 September 2023

Line 713:

  • Creation of a line to take over school services from lines 703, 705 and 753
  • Serving schools in:
    o Nicolas Tronchon College in Saint-Soupplets
    o Charlotte Delbo High School in Dammartin-en-Goele
    o Jean des Barres College in Oissery

Check the timetable for your 713 line

Line 714:

  • Serving schools in:
    o Lycée Pierre de Coubertin / Lycée Bossuet / Lycée Jean Rose in Meaux
    o Jean Vilar High School in Meaux
    o Nicolas Tronchon College in Saint-Soupplets

From September 11, 2023, line 714A will serve new stops in the municipality of Saint-Soupplets.

Check the timetable for your 714 line from 11 September 2023

Line 715:

  • Merger of lines 751 and 755
  • Faster service to the Lycée Charles de Gaulle in Longperrier
  • The service to the Lycée Charles de Gaulle is postponed to line 711 for the municipalities of Moussy-le-Neuf and Moussy-le-Vieux

Check the timetable for your 715 line

Line 716:

  • Line 756 is renumbered as 716

Line 719:

  • The 749 was renumbered as 719

Check the timetable for your 716 line

Check the timetable for your 719 line

Consult the leaflet to find out which school line to take from your municipality.

