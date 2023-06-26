As of September 4, 2023, some school lines are renumbered. To consult the number of your line, download the attached correspondence table .
Line 712:
- Creation of a line to take over the school services of the current lines 710 and 711
- Serving schools in:
o Georges Brassens College in Saint-Mard
o Lycée Charles-de-Gaulle in Longperrier
o Pierre de Coubertin, Henri IV and Jean Rose High School in Meaux
From September 11, 2023:
712 D: new run at 6:40 p.m. from Meaux station to Dammartin-Juilly-Saint-Mard station.
712 E: new race at 8:15 am from Dammartin Juilly-Saint-Mard station for the 2nd entrance of the private schools of Meaux.
Line 713:
- Creation of a line to take over school services from lines 703, 705 and 753
- Serving schools in:
o Nicolas Tronchon College in Saint-Soupplets
o Charlotte Delbo High School in Dammartin-en-Goele
o Jean des Barres College in Oissery
Line 714:
- Serving schools in:
o Lycée Pierre de Coubertin / Lycée Bossuet / Lycée Jean Rose in Meaux
o Jean Vilar High School in Meaux
o Nicolas Tronchon College in Saint-Soupplets
From September 11, 2023, line 714A will serve new stops in the municipality of Saint-Soupplets.
Line 715:
- Merger of lines 751 and 755
- Faster service to the Lycée Charles de Gaulle in Longperrier
- The service to the Lycée Charles de Gaulle is postponed to line 711 for the municipalities of Moussy-le-Neuf and Moussy-le-Vieux
Line 716:
- Line 756 is renumbered as 716
Line 719:
- The 749 was renumbered as 719