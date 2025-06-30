Below are the changes:

The stops that will be served again are:

Ernest Lavisse

Edge of the Wood

Large Belt

La Bruyère

The stops that will no longer be served are:

Boulevard Rose, postponed to Foch Constanti (350m, 5 min walk)

Sorbiers, postponed to Saint-Anne (300m, 4 min walk)

Simonet, transferred to Foch Flament (220m, 3 min walk)

The Foch Justice stop is maintained in its usual location, avenue du Maréchal Foch.

The direction of traffic is changed on Avenue du Maréchal Foch: