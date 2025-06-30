Below are the changes:
The stops that will be served again are:
- Ernest Lavisse
- Edge of the Wood
- Large Belt
- La Bruyère
The stops that will no longer be served are:
- Boulevard Rose, postponed to Foch Constanti (350m, 5 min walk)
- Sorbiers, postponed to Saint-Anne (300m, 4 min walk)
- Simonet, transferred to Foch Flament (220m, 3 min walk)
The Foch Justice stop is maintained in its usual location, avenue du Maréchal Foch.
The direction of traffic is changed on Avenue du Maréchal Foch:
- The buses of the line will again run in both directions on Avenue du Maréchal Foch. Refer to the destination displayed on the front of the vehicle.