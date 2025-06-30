From 7 July, the route of line 5 is changing!

From 7 July, line 5 will once again serve the Bruyère district in Poissy.

Below are the changes:

The stops that will be served again are:

  • Ernest Lavisse
  • Edge of the Wood
  • Large Belt
  • La Bruyère

 The stops that will no longer be served are:

  • Boulevard Rose, postponed to Foch Constanti (350m, 5 min walk)
  • Sorbiers, postponed to Saint-Anne (300m, 4 min walk)
  • Simonet, transferred to Foch Flament (220m, 3 min walk)

 

The Foch Justice stop is maintained in its usual location, avenue du Maréchal Foch.

The direction of traffic is changed on Avenue du Maréchal Foch:

  • The buses of the line will again run in both directions on Avenue du Maréchal Foch.  Refer to the destination displayed on the front of the vehicle.

