These two new lines will run in a loop, each in one direction, from Sartrouville station where they will share the same platform (platform A2). They will make it possible to better connect the different districts of your city and improve your transport offer, such as Fresnay/Vieux Pays and Vaudoire/Centre-ville, which will benefit from additional buses.
Lines 25 and 26 will offer you an offer that is better suited to your travel habits, every day of the week.
New stops served on lines 25 and 26
The "La Garenne" and "Vendanges" stops, which were previously served by line 30-05, will now be operated by lines 25 and 26.
The service to the Fresnay/Vieux Pays and Vaudoire/Centre-ville districts will be improved by the passage of lines 25 and 26 and their new stops "Poste", "Masures", "Temple", "Docteur Roux", "Martial Dechard", "Mont Olivet", "Eglise", "Roosevelt" and "Suger", in addition to lines 1, 9, 30-05, and 272.
Extra buses on Saturdays
Until now, line 5 offered a bus every 60 minutes.
From 6 January, lines 25 and 26 will improve this frequency with a bus every 45 minutes on Saturday mornings and a bus every 30 minutes on Saturday afternoons.
NEW, buses on Sundays
With line 5, no buses ran on Sundays. With lines 25 and 26, you can go around Sartrouville in any direction you want with a bus every 70 minutes on Sundays, on each line.
But also, extra buses during off-peak hours, during the week and in the evening
During the week, frequencies will be improved during off-peak hours and in the evening with a bus every 30 minutes where you could wait up to 55 minutes.
Lines 25 and 26 also offer you a wider range, with buses running until 10 p.m. in the evening, not only on weekdays, but also on Saturdays and Sundays.