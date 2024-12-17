These two new lines will run in a loop, each in one direction, from Sartrouville station where they will share the same platform (platform A2). They will make it possible to better connect the different districts of your city and improve your transport offer, such as Fresnay/Vieux Pays and Vaudoire/Centre-ville, which will benefit from additional buses.

Lines 25 and 26 will offer you an offer that is better suited to your travel habits, every day of the week.