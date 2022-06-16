In Versailles, the service provided by line 115 is adapted:
· The Vergennes stop is no longer served (postponement stops: Hôtel de Ville or Gare des Chantiers Etats Généraux)
· The Gare des Chantiers is now served from the Gare des Chantiers - Etats Généraux stop, located on rue des Etats Généraux and rue des Chantiers (line 22 continues to serve the Gare des Chantiers - Abbé Rousseaux stop)
· A new stop is proposed on rue des Etats Généraux: Noailles.
Thanks to the creation of line 115, line 22 now offers a simpler operation with identical departure and arrival termini.
Similarly, it will no longer be necessary for middle and high school students in the Metz district of Jouy-en-Josas to search for the schedules that concern them among the many departures offered by line 22. All they have to do is consult the timetables of the new line 115 to have them easily!