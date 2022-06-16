In Versailles, the service provided by line 115 is adapted:

· The Vergennes stop is no longer served (postponement stops: Hôtel de Ville or Gare des Chantiers Etats Généraux)

· The Gare des Chantiers is now served from the Gare des Chantiers - Etats Généraux stop, located on rue des Etats Généraux and rue des Chantiers (line 22 continues to serve the Gare des Chantiers - Abbé Rousseaux stop)

· A new stop is proposed on rue des Etats Généraux: Noailles.

Thanks to the creation of line 115, line 22 now offers a simpler operation with identical departure and arrival termini.