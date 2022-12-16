Similar news

To subscribe to your line's traffic information, nothing could be simpler: follow the 3 steps!
1. I launch my IDF Mobilités application and I click on Schedules
Step 1: I launch my IDF Mobilités application and I click on Schedules
2. I select BUS, I search for my line and select it
Step 2: I select BUS, I look for my line and select it
3. I select the bell.
My line is the favourite and I will now receive all the traffic information.
I can do this for multiple lines!
Step 3: I select the bell. My line is the favourite and I will now receive all the traffic information. I can do this for multiple lines!