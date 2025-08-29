New: scan the QR code on your timetable and find your bus passages in real time

Published on

1 min reading

Good news! The timetables for your bus stops are changing. From now on, by scanning the QR code on each timetable, you can access the schedules directly from your smartphone in real time. And that's not all: you can also find information about other lines that serve the same stop.

Finding your bus schedule has never been faster!

Now, most of our timetables at stops display a QR code. By scanning it with your smartphone, you can directly access the information of the stop and your line.

You can:

  • Consult the real-time schedules of your line
  • Also view all the other bus lines serving the same stop, even from another territory
  • Know the current disruptions on your line
  • Find the full timetable for your line
  • Access the detailed map of the line to better plan your journeys.

A practical, quick way to better prepare and anticipate your trips, wherever you are!