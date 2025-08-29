Finding your bus schedule has never been faster!
Now, most of our timetables at stops display a QR code. By scanning it with your smartphone, you can directly access the information of the stop and your line.
You can:
- Consult the real-time schedules of your line
- Also view all the other bus lines serving the same stop, even from another territory
- Know the current disruptions on your line
- Find the full timetable for your line
- Access the detailed map of the line to better plan your journeys.