A local welcome
Located on Place André Malraux, a stone's throw from the Saint-Germain-en-Laye train station in the heart of your territory, the Bus Agency opens its doors to you throughout the week.
Whether you are a pupil, a student, an active person, a resident of the Saint Germain Boucles de Seine area or simply passing through, our team will support you in all your transport-related procedures.
Your everyday life made easier
More than just a point of sale, the Bus Agency is a space designed to make your life easier!
Topping up your Navigo card at the last minute, picking up a timetable leaflet, solving a subscription problem or being advised in your choices, here, each step becomes faster.
A relay for your online procedures
Your Bus Agency is also a direct link with the digital world of Île-de-France Mobilités. Access to real-time information, dematerialized tickets or lost property, you are accompanied at every step.
A bag or a phone forgotten on a bus?
Declare it online and come and pick it up directly at the Agency if we have found it!