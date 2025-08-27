The Bus Agency of the Saint Germain Boucles de Seine territory answers all your questions!

Do you need advice, a transport ticket or personalised support? The Bus Agency in your area welcomes you to answer your questions and guide you in your daily journeys. What if you came to discover this service designed for you?

The Bus Agency of the Saint Germain Boucles de Seine territory, Place André Malraux in Saint-Germain-en-Laye.

A local welcome

Located on Place André Malraux, a stone's throw from the Saint-Germain-en-Laye train station in the heart of your territory, the Bus Agency opens its doors to you throughout the week.

Whether you are a pupil, a student, an active person, a resident of the Saint Germain Boucles de Seine area or simply passing through, our team will support you in all your transport-related procedures.

Your everyday life made easier

More than just a point of sale, the Bus Agency is a space designed to make your life easier!

Topping up your Navigo card at the last minute, picking up a timetable leaflet, solving a subscription problem or being advised in your choices, here, each step becomes faster.

A complete offer to make your travels easier!

A relay for your online procedures

Your Bus Agency is also a direct link with the digital world of Île-de-France Mobilités. Access to real-time information, dematerialized tickets or lost property, you are accompanied at every step.

A bag or a phone forgotten on a bus?

Declare it online and come and pick it up directly at the Agency if we have found it!

