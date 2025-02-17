Stops unchanged, adapted schedules
The route and stops of your bus on line 262 are maintained. The schedules and frequency are adapted, with a slightly extended amplitude during the week and at weekends.
New procedure for SMS tickets
To purchase your tickets by SMS, you must now send ARGBDS to 93100.
New contacts
To access all the practical information on your Argenteuil Boucles de Seine territory, you are at the right address! Go to the top of this page to download your timetable, to contact us or to find out about the traffic situation.
To follow the news of your bus line on the social network X, simply add the @ARGBDS_IDFM account to your favorites.
And if you have any questions, call us on the dedicated line on 0800 10 20 20 (service and free call).