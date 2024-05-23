Have your bike repaired free of charge at Magny-en-Vexin bus station on May 28 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m
On the occasion of World Bicycle Day 2024 on Monday 3 June, Île-de-France Mobilités wishes to promote and support you in the use of this soft mode of transport! Thus, in the Vexin region, Île-de-France Mobilités organises bicycle repair stands in train stations.
Meet us at Magny-en-Vexin station on Tuesday, May 28, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
All repairs offered on site are FREE for travelers such as servicing and wear parts.
