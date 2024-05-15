Have your bike repaired free of charge at Aulnay-sous-Bois station on Monday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m
On the occasion of World Bicycle Day 2024 on Monday 3 June, Île-de-France Mobilités wishes to promote and support you in the use of this soft mode of transport! For example, in the Terres d'Envol area, Île-de-France Mobilités organises bicycle repair stands in stations.
Meet our teams at Aulnay-sous-Bois station on Monday, June 3, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
All repairs offered on site are FREE for travelers and the necessary parts can be provided to you!
To find out more and find all the traffic information and news in your area, go to our X account (formerly Twitter): @Envol_IDFM