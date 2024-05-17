Have your bike repaired free of charge at Juvisy-sur-Orge station, bicycle parking on the Town Hall side on June 3 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
On the occasion of World Bicycle Day 2024 on Monday 3 June, Île-de-France Mobilités wishes to promote and support you in the use of this soft mode of transport! Thus, in the Cœur d'Essonne area, Île-de-France Mobilités organises bike repair stands in stations.
Meet our teams at Juvisy-sur-Orge station at the bicycle park on the Town Hall side on Monday 3 June, from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.
All repairs offered on site are FREE for travelers such as servicing and wear parts.
To find out more and find all the traffic information and news in your area, go to our X account (ex-Twitter): @CoeurEs_IDFM