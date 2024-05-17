Have your bike repaired free of charge at Enghien-les-Bains station on Friday, June 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m
On the occasion of World Bicycle Day 2024 on Friday 7 June, Île-de-France Mobilités would like to promote and support you in the use of this soft mode of transport! Thus, in the Vallée de Montmorency territory, Île-de-France Mobilités is organising a bike repair stand at the station.
Meet our teams at Enghien-les-Bains station on Friday, June 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
All repairs offered on site are FREE for travelers and the necessary parts can be provided to you!
