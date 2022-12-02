Similar news

From 1 January 2023, the company Francilité Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, a subsidiary of the Lacroix & Savac Group, operates the lines of the "Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines" territory on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.

This territory, made up of 12 municipalities, serves 24 municipalities and 7 stations with 51 lines: