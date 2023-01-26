The territory of Vélizy Vallées mainly organises the bus service:
- from the east and south-east of the Versailles Grand Parc agglomeration community: Bièvres, Buc, Châteaufort, Jouy-en-Josas, les Loges-en-Josas, Toussus-le-Noble, Vélizy-Villacoublay and Viroflay
- and several neighbouring communes: Magny-les-Hameaux, Saclay and Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse
This territory has 33 regular lines that provide intra- or inter-municipal services, and make it possible to reach:
- More than 20 stations and stations of the TRAIN/RER METRO TRAMWAY network
- many places of interest such as the city centre of Versailles and the employment centres of Buc and Les Loges-en-Josas and Vélizy-Villacoublay
- the HEC Campus in Jouy-en-Josas, the Franco-German high school in Buc and many middle and high schools in the area
Mapping of the territory of Vélizy Vallées
The main stations and stations of the TRAIN/RER METRO TRAMWAY network served by the territory's regular lines (excluding school lines)
Regular lines linking the territory to Versailles
Vélizy Vallées - Indices of the regular lines linking the territory to Versailles (22, 23, 24, 260, 261, 262, 263, 264)
- Line 22 – Versailles Gare des Chantiers Abbé Rousseaux <> Bièvres Burospace
- Line 23– Versailles Europe <> Vélizy-Villacoublay Vélizy 2 - T6
- Line 24– Versailles Gare des Chantiers Abbé Rousseaux <> Vélizy-Villacoublay Centre Commercial
- Line 260– Versailles Gare des Chantiers Abbé Rousseaux <> Magny-les-Hameaux ZA du Bois des Roches
- Line 261– Versailles Gare de Versailles Château Rive Gauche <> Buc Haut Pré
- Line 262– Versailles Gare de Versailles Château Rive Gauche <> Gare de Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse
- Line 263– Versailles Gare de Versailles Château Rive Gauche <> Gare de Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuse
- Line 264– Versailles Gare des Chantiers Abbé Rousseaux <> Buc <> Gare de Jouy-en-Josas
- "Versailles Chantiers" evening bus – new service from 29/08/2022
Regular lines linking the territory to Chaville stations
Vélizy Vallées - Indices of the regular lines linking the territory to the stations of Chaville (32, 33, 34)
Regular lines linking the territory to the Pont and the Musée de Sèvres
Vélizy Vallées - Indices of the regular lines linking the territory to the Bridge and the Museum of Sèvres (40, 42, 45)
Regular lines providing local services to Jouy-en-Josas, Saclay and Vélizy-Villacoublay
Vélizy Vallées - Regular line indices reassuring local services in Jouy-en-Josas, Saclay and Vélizy-Villacoublay (11, 12, 31)
Regular school lines
As of September 1, 2022, 11 of the 15 regular school lines in the territory are changing their number. Discover the new number of your line now!
Table of regular school lines
* The departures of line 22 taken over by the new line 115 are only those running between the Metz district in Jouy-en-Josas, the Versailles Château Rive Gauche station and the Jules Ferry high school