Organised around the Paris Saclay agglomeration community, your new unified network serves the municipalities of Massy, Palaiseau, Les Ulis, Gif-sur-Yvette, Orsay and Saclay

The territory has 44 regular bus lines, which allow you to reach:

· 10 RER B stations, 3 RER C stations and the Massy TGV station

· A large number of places of interest and employment centres such as the Courtaboeuf business park, the Saclay plateau or the Les Ulis 2 shopping centre

· University and school campuses, in particular the campuses of the University of Paris Saclay and the grandes écoles (ENS Paris Saclay, CentraleSupélec, École Polytechnique, etc.)

See you soon on your network.