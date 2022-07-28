Welcome to your bus network in the Bièvre area!

On this page, you will find all the essential information to facilitate your travel in the area.

The territory of Bièvre mainly organises the bus service:

  • The public territorial establishment of Vallée Sud - Grand Paris: the main municipalities concerned are Antony, Châtenay-Malabry, Clamart and Le Plessis-Robinson
  • Several municipalities of the Paris-Saclay agglomeration community: Massy, Verrières-le-Buisson and Wissous

This territory has 6 regular lines and 2 school lines that allow you to reach:

Several stations and stations of the Île-de-France Mobilités network:

  • RER B and C lines serving the territory to the east and south
  • The T6 tramway crossing Clamart and along Le Plessis-Robinson
  • From TVM to La Croix de Berny

The main employment centres in the area:

  • The business district of La Croix de Berny (Antony)
  • The Novéos business zone (Le Plessis-Robinson / Clamart)
  • The Technology Park (Le Plessis-Robinson / Clamart)
  • Schlumberger's design and production site (Clamart)
  • Antonypole (Antony)

Many educational, cultural and health establishments such as the CREPS d'Île-de-France in Châtenay-Malabry or the Béclère hospital in Clamart

From the summer of 2023, you will be able to take the new T10 tram which will cross the entire territory of Bièvre: from Clamart to La Croix de Berny via Châtenay-Malabry and Le Plessis-Robinson.