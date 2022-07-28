The territory of Bièvre mainly organises the bus service:

The public territorial establishment of Vallée Sud - Grand Paris: the main municipalities concerned are Antony, Châtenay-Malabry, Clamart and Le Plessis-Robinson

Several municipalities of the Paris-Saclay agglomeration community: Massy, Verrières-le-Buisson and Wissous

This territory has 6 regular lines and 2 school lines that allow you to reach:

Several stations and stations of the Île-de-France Mobilités network:

RER B and C lines serving the territory to the east and south

serving the territory to the east and south The T6 tramway crossing Clamart and along Le Plessis-Robinson

crossing Clamart and along Le Plessis-Robinson From TVM to La Croix de Berny

The main employment centres in the area:

The business district of La Croix de Berny (Antony)

The Novéos business zone (Le Plessis-Robinson / Clamart)

The Technology Park (Le Plessis-Robinson / Clamart)

Schlumberger's design and production site (Clamart)

Antonypole (Antony)

Many educational, cultural and health establishments such as the CREPS d'Île-de-France in Châtenay-Malabry or the Béclère hospital in Clamart

From the summer of 2023, you will be able to take the new T10 tram which will cross the entire territory of Bièvre: from Clamart to La Croix de Berny via Châtenay-Malabry and Le Plessis-Robinson.