Located in the north-eastern part of the Val-d'Oise, the territory of the Haut Val d'Oise mainly organises the bus service of 345,754 inhabitants spread over 52 municipalities.

The municipalities of the territory are attached to three Communities of Municipalities:

The Community of Municipalities of Haut Val-d'Oise (CCHVO) for the 8 municipalities located in the North-West, the Community of Municipalities of the Oise Valley and the Three Forests (CCVO3F) for the 8 municipalities located in the Centre-West and the Community of Municipalities of Carnelle Pays-de-France (CCCPF) for the 19 municipalities located in the East, and several other inter-municipalities distributed in the South of the territory.

This area has 28 bus lines that provide intra- or inter-municipal, regular and school services, and make it possible to reach:

Many places of interest such as the Persan business park, the Grand Val shopping centre and the University of Cergy, 36 schools including the University of Cergy and more than 35 stations in the network (4 RER A, B, C and D lines) and (3 Transilien lines H, J and L).