Similar news

The Evry Centre Essonne territory mainly organises the bus service:
- towns in the west of the Greater Paris South Agglomeration Community : Grigny, Ris-Orangis, Evry-Courcouronnes, Bondoufle, Lisses, Villabé, Le Coudray-Montceaux, Morsang-sur-Seine, Saint-Pierre-du-Perray, Saintry-sur-Seine, Saint-Germain-lès-Corbeil, Soisy-sur-Seine, Etiolles, Tigery.
- and several neighbouring communes: Morsang-sur-Orge, Viry-Châtillon, Fleury-Mérogis.
This territory has 60 regular lines that provide intra- or inter-municipal services, and make it possible to reach:
- more than 10 stations of the RER and Tramway network
- many places of interest such as the Le Spot shopping centre (formerly Evry 2) and the employment centres of Evry-Courcouronnes, Lisses and Corbeil-Essonnes.
- the University of Evry in Evry-Courcouronnes.