Similar news

The Val d'Yerres Val de Seine territory mainly organises the bus service:

of the Val d'Yerres Val de Seine agglomeration community: Brunoy, Boussy-Saint-Antoine, Crosne, Draveil, Epinay-sous-Sénart, Montgeron, Quincy-sous-Sénart, Vigneux-sur-Seine and Yerres

and several neighbouring communes: Mandres-les-Roses, Périgny, Varennes-Jarcy and Villecresnes

This territory has 60 regular lines that provide intra- or inter-municipal services, and make it possible to reach: