Similar news

Map representing the municipalities of the Val d'Yerres Val de Seine territory.
The Val d'Yerres Val de Seine territory mainly organises the bus service:
- of the Val d'Yerres Val de Seine agglomeration community: Brunoy, Boussy-Saint-Antoine, Crosne, Draveil, Epinay-sous-Sénart, Montgeron, Quincy-sous-Sénart, Vigneux-sur-Seine and Yerres
- and several neighbouring communes: Mandres-les-Roses, Périgny, Varennes-Jarcy and Villecresnes
This territory has 60 regular lines that provide intra- or inter-municipal services, and make it possible to reach:
- more than 10 stations and stations of the RER and Tramway network
- many places of interest such as the Valdoly, Val d'Yerres 2, Belle Epine, Evry 2 shopping centres and the employment centres of Evry-Courcouronnes and Orly-Rungis
- the University of Evry in Evry-Courcouronnes, the Rosa Parks high school in Montgeron, the Talma high school in Brunoy and many middle and high schools in the area