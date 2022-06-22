Similar news

Welcome to the Val d'Yerres Val de Seine area!

Find all the essential information about the Val d'Yerres Val de Seine area.

Territory of Val d'Yerres Val de Seine

Map representing the municipalities of the Val d'Yerres Val de Seine territory.

The Val d'Yerres Val de Seine territory mainly organises the bus service:

  • of the Val d'Yerres Val de Seine agglomeration community: Brunoy, Boussy-Saint-Antoine, Crosne, Draveil, Epinay-sous-Sénart, Montgeron, Quincy-sous-Sénart, Vigneux-sur-Seine and Yerres
  • and several neighbouring communes: Mandres-les-Roses, Périgny, Varennes-Jarcy and Villecresnes

This territory has 60 regular lines that provide intra- or inter-municipal services, and make it possible to reach:

  • more than 10 stations and stations of the RER and Tramway network
  • many places of interest such as the Valdoly, Val d'Yerres 2, Belle Epine, Evry 2 shopping centres and the employment centres of Evry-Courcouronnes and Orly-Rungis
  • the University of Evry in Evry-Courcouronnes, the Rosa Parks high school in Montgeron, the Talma high school in Brunoy and many middle and high schools in the area

