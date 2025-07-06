Good news in Évry-Courcouronnes!
From 15 July 2025, lines 4204, 4212, 4214, 4216, 4241 and 4245 will return to their usual routes at the top of the Évry-Courcouronnes Centre station.
The diversion is over, traffic is more fluid! Only the Agora station remains unserved.
From Tuesday 15 July 2025, find all your lines at Evry-Courcouronnes station.
To help you find your way around, the new platform map will be available directly at the station.
You can also find out about your journey with our reception agents at the sales office located on the first floor of Evry-Courcouronnes station!
Have a good trip to the Evry Centre Essonne area!