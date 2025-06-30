This summer 2025, your flyers are taking a day off!

Find your summer hours valid from July 14 to August 24, 2025

From 14 July to 24 August 2025 inclusive

During this period, our lines switch to summer hours.
For the sake of the planet, we are changing our habits. Our summer schedules will be available online only.

Need to consult a schedule?

Do not hesitate to visit:

  • On the Île-de-France Mobilités website> Getting around > Schedules
  • On the Île-de-France Mobilités app
  • At stopping points
  • At our customer relations center on 0 800 10 20 20
  • At the mobility agency at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines station

Findbelow the timetables for your lines for the summer 2025 period:

School lines from 5183 to 5199 as well as line 5140 do not run during the summer.

We wish you a great summer on our lines!