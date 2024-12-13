New schedules!
As of January 6, 2025, lines 5101, 5102, 5103, 5104, 5105, 5106, 5107, 5134, 5141, 5142, 5143, 5151 are changing their schedules for better regularity.
Do not hesitate to go to the mobility agency at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines train station, to the town hall or the media library nearest you or to the IDFM website to consult the timetables (available at the end of December).
New on the 5150 line!
From 6 January 2025, your line will evolve to adapt to your journeys: the line will be extended to the town of Buc.
- Replacement of line 7807 (ex-307):
A direct link in 30 minutes between the SQY-Montigny-le-Bretonneux station and the Buc industrial zone, replacing line 7807 (ex-307), the route of which has been modified.
- New service
Specific service to the industrial zone of Buc
Franco-German High School / Martin Luther King College
- Service to BUC
Monday to Friday: One bus every 30 minutes during peak hours. A bus every hour during off-peak hours.
Saturday: A bus every hour between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.