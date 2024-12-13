New schedules!

As of January 6, 2025, lines 5101, 5102, 5103, 5104, 5105, 5106, 5107, 5134, 5141, 5142, 5143, 5151 are changing their schedules for better regularity.

Do not hesitate to go to the mobility agency at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines train station, to the town hall or the media library nearest you or to the IDFM website to consult the timetables (available at the end of December).