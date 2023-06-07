From 21 August 2023, the lines in your Vélizy Vallées territory are changing their number!
Île-de-France Mobilités wants to improve the readability of the regional bus network, by working on the numbering of bus lines so that each one has a unique number.
Your territory, Vélizy Vallées, will be among the first to benefit from this new numbering.
Why is the number of my bus line changing?
The bus network in Île-de-France is made up of nearly 1,500 lines, and the current numbering system means that there are many lines with the same number.
The timetable and route search tools are regional, so it is often difficult to find the line you are interested in. For example, there are 13 bus lines that have the number 10!
How do I find my way around the new issues?
Île-de-France has been divided into departments and sectors, each of which has a specific code. In the Vélizy Vallées area, all bus lines will now start with 61.
Whenever possible, the old number has been taken over as best as possible in order to facilitate the change (example: the 23 becomes 6123, etc.).
What will this new issue bring me?
You will be able to find your bus line more easily, because it will be the only one in Île-de-France to have this number! Thus, when you type his number in the search engines of the application or the iledefrance-mobilites.fr site, you will be able to directly access the information that concerns you.